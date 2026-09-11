Tragic Ferry Fire in the Philippines: A Nation in Mourning

In a tragic maritime incident, Philippine authorities have confirmed that 30 bodies have been recovered from the charred remains of a ferry, elevating the death toll from the blaze to 35. Rescuers were finally able to access the vessel after firefighting efforts extinguished the blaze, which had hindered operations since mid-week.

Footage released by the Coast Guard depicted responders in protective gear transporting body bags to waiting vessels. The ferry had been carrying over 130 passengers before it was consumed by flames, leaving families clinging to hopes of news about their loved ones amid mounting frustration over scant information.

The Maritime Industry Authority reported explosions onboard, which triggered the extensive fire. Images of the destruction revealed skeletal remains and twisted metal, conveying the devastating impact. Many, like Jonnsban Tibay, anxiously await news, missing his wife who was on a video call with him when the fire ignited.