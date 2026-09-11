Shining Through Shadows: Iranian Drama Illuminates Life's Endurance

In a captivating showcase at the Venice Film Festival, the Iranian drama "A Bit of Light" brings to the forefront the pervasive themes of repression, conflict, and political turmoil within Iran. As expressed by its creators, the film reflects a society that has grown increasingly numb to repeated tragedies.

Directed by Ali Asgari, the narrative unfolds around a disillusioned doctor intent on ending his life after losing his medical practice. Yet, during a poignant final day with his family, he uncovers unexpected reasons to keep living. Lead actor Misagh Zareh articulates a widespread sense of helplessness permeating Iranian society.

Furthermore, Asgari highlights the film’s title as an allegory for life's small acts of endurance, essential for survival in modern Iran. Despite the oppressive environment, cinema becomes a vehicle for resistance, as both the director and lead actor label it a tool not only of art but of defense. This film, one of 21 vying for Venice's Golden Lion, showcases the coexistence of tragedy and normalcy in today's Iran.