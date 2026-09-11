Oracle's Strategic Gains Amid a Cloudy Horizon

Oracle's shares received a boost as a growing revenue backlog partly eased investor concerns about its debt-fueled investment strategy. Despite an impressive earnings report, doubts linger over its cash flow recovery, particularly given its high-stakes AI investments. Analysts highlight the ongoing risks associated with Oracle's financial strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:30 IST
Oracle's Strategic Gains Amid a Cloudy Horizon
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Oracle Corporation's shares rose by 3% in Friday's early trading as a $26 billion increase in revenue backlog helped allay some investor concerns over Oracle's debt-heavy investment strategy, though analysts caution that a full recovery in cash flow remains distant. According to Oracle, about half of the $664 billion backlog is anticipated to translate into sales over the next 36 months, supported by client prepayments and customers' chip supplies for expansion.

Despite encountering a slump in stock performance, aided by positive first-quarter earnings and an improved balance sheet, Oracle's shares have shown resilience. The company's stock decreased over 21% this year, contrasting with an 11% rise in the S&P 500 index, amidst apprehensions regarding its expensive AI ventures and the sustainability of its traditional software offerings in the AI landscape.

Morningstar analyst Luke Yang notes that while Oracle aims to involve customers in partially financing its technical hardware to address cash flow issues, substantial improvements in its cash flow are not expected imminently, highlighting the extended path toward achieving significant cloud revenue that can sustain continuous capacity expansion. Oracle's financial approach, particularly involving data center profitability amid rising component costs, presents notable risks, especially with the company planning to raise $40 billion through debt and equity financing this fiscal year.

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