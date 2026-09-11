U.S. Stock Market Ends Rough Week on a High Despite Inflation Concerns

The U.S. stock market experienced a rise on Friday, concluding a challenging week on a positive note, despite rising consumer prices in August. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted a 0.4% increase for the month, compared to July's 0.1% uptick, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Market sentiment remains mixed, with investors wary amid ongoing Treasury yield fluctuations and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Said Haidar of Haidar Capital Management emphasized the need for the Federal Reserve's prompt response to prevent inflation from mirroring the highs of the 1970s.

By mid-morning trading, major indexes such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq reported gains. Despite concerns, traders are betting on a potential rate hike at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting. Concurrently, the technology sector led the gains, with industrials and real estate not far behind.