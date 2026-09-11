Financials Drive Recovery in London's FTSE Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Financial stocks helped London's FTSE indexes recover slightly on Friday after a week of declines due to worries over the economic fallout from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and the rise in oil prices. Despite Friday's gains, both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 posted significant weekly losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:23 IST
Financials Drive Recovery in London's FTSE Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a rebound on Friday, financial stocks led London’s FTSE indexes slightly up, mitigating a week-long sell-off spurred by apprehensions over the economic implications of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran and soaring oil prices.

The benchmark FTSE 100 closed up by 0.4%, though it marked its largest weekly loss since late July. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250 also climbed 0.4% on the day, yet recorded its steepest weekly decline in over four months.

This fragile recovery comes as investors continue to navigate the potential economic disturbances tied to geopolitical tensions and fluctuating commodity prices.

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