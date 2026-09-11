Charlotte Rose Dominates ILCA 6 Women's Qualifying

Charlotte Rose clinched the top position in the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship qualifying rounds, concluding in Dublin Bay. She leads with a five-point advantage moving into the finals, with Belgium's Emma Plasschaert and Denmark's Anna Munch trailing in second and third place, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 23:02 IST
Charlotte Rose Dominates ILCA 6 Women's Qualifying

Charlotte Rose secured the top spot in the qualifying round for the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship, concluding in Dublin Bay on Friday. This places her in an advantageous position heading into the medal-deciding Final Series with a five-point lead.

With the qualifying rounds over, Rose moves forward with 15 points, after the customary halving of scores. Her closest competitors are Belgium's two-time world champion, Emma Plasschaert, with 20 points, and Denmark's Anna Munch, who holds third place with 25 points.

The competition intensifies as these top contenders prepare for the final showdown, with Rose strategically positioned to maintain her dominance and claim victory in the prestigious sailing event.

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