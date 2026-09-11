Charlotte Rose Dominates ILCA 6 Women's Qualifying

Charlotte Rose secured the top spot in the qualifying round for the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship, concluding in Dublin Bay on Friday. This places her in an advantageous position heading into the medal-deciding Final Series with a five-point lead.

With the qualifying rounds over, Rose moves forward with 15 points, after the customary halving of scores. Her closest competitors are Belgium's two-time world champion, Emma Plasschaert, with 20 points, and Denmark's Anna Munch, who holds third place with 25 points.

The competition intensifies as these top contenders prepare for the final showdown, with Rose strategically positioned to maintain her dominance and claim victory in the prestigious sailing event.