Russia's Return: Attending the G20 Energy Meeting

A Russian official is set to attend a G20 energy meeting in Houston, as announced by the White House. This follows Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov's participation in a recent G20 meeting in North Carolina, marking increased Russian presence at such forums since the Ukraine invasion in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 23:00 IST
Russia's Return: Attending the G20 Energy Meeting
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A Russian official is slated to attend the G20 energy meeting in Houston next week, the White House has confirmed. This visit comes shortly after Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov participated in a similar forum in North Carolina last month.

Siluanov's appearance marked the first in-person attendance by a Russian representative at the forum since their military actions in Ukraine last year. The U.S. welcomed his participation, highlighting a shift in international engagement with Russia amidst ongoing tensions.

The specific identity of the Russian official for next week's meeting has not been disclosed, maintaining focus on the broader implications of Russia's increased involvement in G20 discussions.

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