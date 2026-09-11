South Africa Clinches ODI Series with Commanding Win Over Namibia

Connor Esterhuizen's first international century and Duan Jansen's impressive bowling led South Africa to a dominant 157-run victory over Namibia in the second ODI, securing the series. Esterhuizen's aggressive 119 and Jansen's 4/31 performance decimated Namibia's chase, ensuring South Africa's unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 23:01 IST
South Africa Clinches ODI Series with Commanding Win Over Namibia
Connor Esterhuizen (left) and Tony de Zorzi (right) (Photo: X/@ProteasMenCSA). Image Credit: ANI

Connor Esterhuizen scored his maiden international century, propelling South Africa to a resounding 157-run triumph over Namibia in the second ODI. His 119 off 110 balls, complemented by Tony de Zorzi’s solid 79, enabled South Africa to post a formidable 335/9 after being asked to bat first.

Duan Jansen's exceptional bowling figures of 4/31, alongside Eathan Bosch's 3/27, derailed Namibia's innings. The hosts were bowled out for 178 in 41.5 overs. Despite captain Gerhard Erasmus’s efforts with a top score of 68, Namibia failed to establish significant partnerships, crumbling under South Africa's pressure.

The victory clinched the series for South Africa, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. The third ODI is set for Sunday at the same venue, where the Proteas will aim for a series sweep, sealing their dominant performance against Namibia.

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