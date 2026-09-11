Iran-India Collaboration: A New Dawn Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a high-profile meeting during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed optimism about strengthening ties with India. Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pezeshkian highlighted mutual potential in enhancing cultural, technological, and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Addressing Indian religious leaders and intellectuals, Pezeshkian criticized the United States and Israel, accusing them of bullying tactics against Iran. He reiterated Iran's stance on standing firm against external pressures, emphasizing the need for human rights and equitable treatment globally.

During their discussions, Prime Minister Modi and President Pezeshkian explored various aspects of bilateral relations, expressing gratitude for Iran's participation in BRICS meetings. Modi underscored dialogue and diplomacy as essential for peace and stability in West Asia, advocating for freedom of navigation and commerce in the region.