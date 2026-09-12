Boeing Secures Tentative Contract with Engineering Union

Boeing has reached a tentative four-year contract agreement with its engineering union, SPEEA, promising higher wage increases and updated work policies. The proposal, pending approval, aims to enhance pay and improve work conditions, addressing member concerns voiced through surveys and meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 06:17 IST
Boeing Secures Tentative Contract with Engineering Union
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Boeing and its engineering union, SPEEA, have reached a tentative contract agreement after members rejected the initial proposal. Union representatives announced that the latest offer includes significantly higher wage increases and revised work-from-home policies.

If ratified, approximately 17,000 union members will benefit from a 10% wage hike this year, with additional raises extending through 2030. The deal also addresses the members' demand for changes in overtime policies, reflecting feedback from union surveys.

The contract, which expires on October 6, is crucial for the ongoing certification of Boeing's delayed 737 MAX 10 and 777-9 jets. Failure to finalize the deal could result in a strike, highlighting the urgency for both parties to reach a resolution.

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