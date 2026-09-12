Trump's Green Light to Chinese Automakers Sparks Debate

In a controversial statement, President Donald Trump announced his willingness to allow Chinese automakers to establish manufacturing plants in the United States, despite strong opposition from U.S. lawmakers and domestic car companies. Speaking on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle,' Trump asserted that such initiatives would be acceptable if it meant hiring American workers.

The move comes ahead of Trump's scheduled talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, igniting apprehension among U.S. automakers who are urging Trump not to facilitate Chinese access to the U.S. market. Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, shared her concerns about potential strategic errors if Chinese cars flood the U.S. market.

Rebutting rumors cited by Slotkin, Trump maintained his stance of keeping Chinese vehicles out of the domestic scope, citing existing restrictions. Meanwhile, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation continues its push for legislative action as it rallies for permanent measures to exclude Chinese vehicles from being sold or produced in America.