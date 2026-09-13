Tensions Surge in Strait of Hormuz Amid Middle East Oil Disruptions

The Strait of Hormuz has witnessed heightened tensions following reports of an attack on a vessel. This incident, alongside a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline, threatens to exacerbate global energy supply and drive Brent crude prices higher. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 07:47 IST
Tensions Surge in Strait of Hormuz Amid Middle East Oil Disruptions
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Maritime concerns intensified as reports of an attack on a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz surfaced, triggering fears over energy supply vulnerability after Saudi Arabia's pipeline closure.

The UKMTO reported a projectile hit a ship in the strait, although details on the damage and crew status were unclear. This comes after Saudi Arabia's pipeline shutdown following a drone strike said to originate from Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.

The ongoing Middle East conflict could further inflate oil prices, with Brent crude already surpassing $100 a barrel. Diplomatic moves, including an impending meeting in Oman, struggle for traction amid Iran's stringent stipulations and Washington's hesitance to intervene militarily.

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