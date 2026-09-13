FCC Clarifies Equal-Time Rule Amidst Political Interviews Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has clarified that an ESPN interview featuring Republican Senator Ted Cruz did not breach the Federal Communications Commission's equal-time rule. This statement comes days after a warning was issued to ABC regarding a Democratic candidate's appearance on a late-night program.

Carr responded to social media concerns, stating that the equal-time provision targets broadcast TV stations rather than cable programs. He emphasized that it only applies to legally qualified candidates, which Cruz is not, given that he isn't participating in this year's midterm elections.

ESPN declined immediate comment. The discussion arises amid heightened scrutiny after the FCC's Republican leadership categorized daytime and late-night talk shows as not exempt from equal-time guidelines. This move further underscores the ongoing debate over media fairness and political campaigns.