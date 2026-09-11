Miraculous Survival: Sanjay Sah's 10-Day Ordeal in a Himalayan Tunnel

A harrowing tale of survival unfolds as Sanjay Sah, a 30-year-old mechanical foreman, shares his ten-day ordeal trapped in a tunnel of the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydropower Station in Nepal. The devastating collapse of a Himalayan glacier unleashed a flood, enveloping the structure in layers of mud and debris.

Sah, overcome with fear but not despair, resorted to spiritual chants for comfort and sustenance during the darkness. He subsisted on floodwater, kept his eyes closed to prevent injury, and listened to the Hindu Maha Mantra. Strangely, time lost meaning and left him shocked at the duration of his confinement once rescue arrived.

The dark tunnel became a maze of disarray, the familiar surroundings irrecognizable. Sah's survival instincts kick in, prompting him to stay put in the hope of rescue, which eventually came after hearing the distant sounds of excavators and human activity. His dramatic escape coincided with a festival honoring Lord Krishna, a bittersweet end as he mourned the loss of others perishing in the flood.