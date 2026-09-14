Ensuring Safe AI Adoption in Telecom: TRAI's Commitment to Consumer Protection

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti emphasizes the importance of consumer protection in AI integration for telecom services, highlighting a regulatory framework to adapt with technological advances. Government's AI governance guidelines aim for balanced innovation and responsibility, ensuring AI enhances rather than jeopardizes service reliability and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:50 IST
Ensuring Safe AI Adoption in Telecom: TRAI's Commitment to Consumer Protection
Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, TRAI. (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telecommunications operators must prioritize consumer protection in the adoption of artificial intelligence, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman, Anil Kumar Lahoti. Speaking at a media briefing, Lahoti stressed that AI integration should enhance service reliability and accessibility without compromising consumer interests.

Lahoti underscored that consumer protection remains paramount as telecom services evolve with technology. He noted the significance of the government's AI governance guidelines in ensuring responsible AI development within the sector, maintaining that regulations need constant updates to keep pace with new advancements and services.

While addressing AI adoption, Lahoti clarified that current implementations focus on 'agentic AI' for network management and distinct from broader superintelligence development. He highlighted the crucial role of satellite communications, or SATCOM, in extending services to remote regions, important for future connectivity advancements. TRAI's SATCOM recommendations await government review.

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