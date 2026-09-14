Mexico’s Literacy Success Takes Centre Stage During UNESCO Visit

Learning in a familiar language, protecting children as technology enters classrooms and helping communities manage water challenges were central to UNESCO's latest visit to Mexico. During her September 7–8 mission, Lidia Brito, the organization's Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, met Indigenous communities, government officials and business leaders to strengthen cooperation around changes that people can experience in their everyday lives.

Learning That Respects Language and Community

In San Juan Chamula, Chiapas, the Bats'i winik'otik People, also known as Tsotsil, welcomed Brito with a ceremonial black chuj, a traditional sheep's wool garment reserved for community leaders and wise figures. The community-managed Church of St. John the Baptist opened its doors for a floral offering delivered with Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar, placing local traditions at the heart of a visit marking the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day.

At the Benito Juárez García elementary school, Brito met women participating in Chiapas Puede, a state literacy programme that brings local knowledge, languages and cultures into learning. The visit offered a closer look at an approach built around the people it serves, recognising that reading and writing become more meaningful when lessons connect with learners' own experiences and mother tongues.

Thousands gathered in San Juan Chamula's main square for the presentation of the 2026 UNESCO International Literacy Prizes, which Brito awarded alongside Mexico's Secretary of Public Education, Mario Delgado. Chiapas Puede was among the recipients, drawing attention to Mexico's tradition of participatory literacy and the importance of giving communities a central role in education.

Protecting Learning and Strengthening Water Cooperation

In Mexico City, Brito and Delgado signed a memorandum of understanding to provide UNESCO technical support for the national education system on technological devices, social media and artificial intelligence. The agreement responds to a priority identified by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo: protecting the well-being and learning of children and young people as digital technologies become part of their lives.

Mexico renewed its agreement to host the Regional Centre for Water Security, known as CERSHI, as a UNESCO-sponsored Category 2 Centre. The centre has supported scientific cooperation on water resources across Latin America and the Caribbean since 2017, providing a shared foundation for countries working through water-related challenges. Both agreements were signed at the education ministry's historic headquarters, where participants honoured Jaime Torres Bodet, Mexico's former education minister and UNESCO's second Director-General.

Discussions with Culture Secretary Claudia Curiel de Icaza explored cultural rights, arts education and the contribution of culture to community responses during crises and emergencies. A separate meeting with Enrique Ochoa, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, focused on UNESCO's work in conflict settings, the recovery of cultural goods, ethical artificial intelligence and peace-building programmes.

Partnerships Reaching More Than a Million People

Brito's meeting with 15 leaders and executives from Mexican companies and foundations focused on partnerships supporting UNESCO projects across 15 states, primarily benefiting women and Indigenous communities. Participants included representatives from Microsoft, Netflix, Airbnb, L'Oréal and several major foundations, whom she encouraged to work more closely with one another, UNESCO and public institutions to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

Initiatives strengthened through UNESCO cooperation have supported more than 1,185,000 people through foundational learning, safer school environments, teaching innovation and community development. Their work includes safeguarding biocultural heritage, providing financial and business training, supporting community tourism, encouraging ethical AI development and expanding opportunities for women in science and technology. Brito placed practical outcomes at the centre of the visit, calling for cooperation that produces concrete improvements in people's lives.