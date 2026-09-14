Market Jitters: AI Concerns Trigger Tech Stock Selloff

Early on Monday, futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index plunged, driven by a selloff in AI-focused companies after key U.S. executives suggested slowing technology development due to safety concerns.

Nvidia shares dropped over 2% in premarket trading, with fellow tech giants Meta and Amazon falling more than 1% each. Over the weekend, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei advised artificial intelligence companies to decelerate advancements in model capabilities, drawing agreement from industry heavyweights like Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

The selloff symbolized tempered expectations after a frantic rush to develop advanced AI models. While investment in AI has spurred significant growth for tech and semiconductor stocks, cautious voices among investors warn against the uncritical acceptance of doomsday predictions. However, the downturn in technology stocks may offer a market preview before a possible interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week.