Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced on Monday that an American submarine captured by Iran was viewed as 'spoils of war' according to reports from the state-run IRNA News Agency. Baghaei emphasized the legitimacy of such acts, asserting that the submarine was not merely confiscated but claimed as a lawful prize of conflict.

Additionally, Baghaei criticized Saudi Arabia’s decision to postpone a regional summit, attributing the postponement to the Yemeni developments as a distraction from the crisis's true origins, as per Iranian media. He reiterated Iran's support for the Yemeni peace roadmap and condemned ongoing conflicts, indicating these serve 'Zionist goals' by fostering continued instability in Islamic nations.

The developments come amidst heightened tensions in West Asia, particularly around the conflict in Yemen, where Houthi rebels have intensified their efforts against Saudi-backed forces in critical provinces like Marib and Taiz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier claimed the capture of an American Dive-LD unmanned submersible, while U.S. officials countered, describing the incident as a technical failure during routine operations.