Truckmakers Urge EU to Delay CO2 Targets Amid Infrastructure Challenges

European truck manufacturers have urged the European Union to postpone its 2030 CO2 reduction targets by three years, pointing out that insufficient charging networks and high energy costs are discouraging zero-emission vehicle purchases.

Under existing EU regulations, manufacturers must reduce CO2 emissions from new heavy-duty vehicles by 43% by 2030 from 2025 levels and face penalties for non-compliance. However, with only 2.4% of new heavy-duty vehicles currently being zero-emission, meeting these targets looks challenging, said the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Leading companies including DAF Trucks, Daimler Truck, Iveco, and Scania have stressed the need for improved conditions, such as more charging stations, faster grid connections, and reinvestment in green infrastructure. The EU is also considering a proposal to remove the effective ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035 under pressure from the auto industry.