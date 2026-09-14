Oprah Winfrey's AHA: A Transformative Experience at the Las Vegas Sphere
Oprah Winfrey will perform live at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027 with 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA.' The production blends music, poetry, storytelling, and art, featuring notable artists. Inspired by U2's concert, Winfrey aims to create profound human connections. The event is backed by Live Nation.
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is set to bring a unique creative endeavor to the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027, with a series of live performances entitled 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA.' The event, scheduled for April 2-4, celebrates decades of Winfrey’s work promoting self-discovery and personal growth.
Combining music, poetry, storytelling, and visual art, the two-hour show will feature illustrious personalities like Grammy-winner Jacob Collier, poet Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet, and gospel singer Wintley Phipps. The experience was inspired by Winfrey's own visit to the Sphere for a U2 concert, leading her to envision the venue as a platform for deeper human connection.
Describing the event as the culmination of her life's message, Winfrey sees it as a chance to transform audiences’ perceptions of themselves. As she extends her impressive legacy beyond television and publishing, this venture represents her ongoing commitment to inspiring change. Live Nation is co-producing the event, with presale registration kicking off soon.