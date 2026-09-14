Oprah Winfrey's AHA: A Transformative Experience at the Las Vegas Sphere

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is set to bring a unique creative endeavor to the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027, with a series of live performances entitled 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA.' The event, scheduled for April 2-4, celebrates decades of Winfrey’s work promoting self-discovery and personal growth.

Combining music, poetry, storytelling, and visual art, the two-hour show will feature illustrious personalities like Grammy-winner Jacob Collier, poet Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet, and gospel singer Wintley Phipps. The experience was inspired by Winfrey's own visit to the Sphere for a U2 concert, leading her to envision the venue as a platform for deeper human connection.

Describing the event as the culmination of her life's message, Winfrey sees it as a chance to transform audiences’ perceptions of themselves. As she extends her impressive legacy beyond television and publishing, this venture represents her ongoing commitment to inspiring change. Live Nation is co-producing the event, with presale registration kicking off soon.