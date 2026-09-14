Oprah Winfrey's AHA: A Transformative Experience at the Las Vegas Sphere

Oprah Winfrey will perform live at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027 with 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA.' The production blends music, poetry, storytelling, and art, featuring notable artists. Inspired by U2's concert, Winfrey aims to create profound human connections. The event is backed by Live Nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:00 IST
Oprah Winfrey's AHA: A Transformative Experience at the Las Vegas Sphere
Oprah Winfrey

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is set to bring a unique creative endeavor to the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027, with a series of live performances entitled 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA.' The event, scheduled for April 2-4, celebrates decades of Winfrey’s work promoting self-discovery and personal growth.

Combining music, poetry, storytelling, and visual art, the two-hour show will feature illustrious personalities like Grammy-winner Jacob Collier, poet Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet, and gospel singer Wintley Phipps. The experience was inspired by Winfrey's own visit to the Sphere for a U2 concert, leading her to envision the venue as a platform for deeper human connection.

Describing the event as the culmination of her life's message, Winfrey sees it as a chance to transform audiences’ perceptions of themselves. As she extends her impressive legacy beyond television and publishing, this venture represents her ongoing commitment to inspiring change. Live Nation is co-producing the event, with presale registration kicking off soon.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026