Crispin Odey's Appeal Fails: Industry Ban Upheld Amid Controversy

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey lost his appeal against an industry ban linked to an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. The Financial Conduct Authority upheld the ban but reduced his fine from £1.8 million to £1.53 million. Odey argued that his actions aimed to protect his firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:11 IST
Crispin Odey's Appeal Fails: Industry Ban Upheld Amid Controversy

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey faced a setback after losing his appeal against an industry ban, imposed due to obstruction during an internal disciplinary investigation into sexual harassment allegations. The £1.8 million fine levied by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was marginally reduced, shedding fresh light on the accountability controversies within the finance sector.

Odey, who gained notoriety and significant financial success during the 2008 financial crisis, saw punitive action from the FCA for lacking integrity in how his firm Odey Asset Management (OAM) handled complaints from female staff. His appeal was rejected by London's Upper Tribunal, confirming the burdensome result of his attempt to protect his firm's existence.

The FCA detailed Odey's obstruction by dismissing executive committee members during critical investigations in 2021 and 2022. While defending his actions as necessary to avoid an existential threat to OAM, Odey admitted to apologies related to specific allegations. This case underscores the broader scrutiny facing influential figures in finance.

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