Owaisi Criticizes Vegetarian Gala at BRICS Summit, Highlights India's Culinary Diversity

Amid a heated political controversy over the vegetarian menu served at the BRICS Summit gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced his concerns. Highlighting the rich tapestry of India's cultures, languages, and food habits, Owaisi criticized the menu, advocating for India's culinary diversity.

The Hyderabad MP noted that with around 20% of minorities being vegetarian, India thrives on its varied cultural, religious, and linguistic identity. This menu choice has fueled a political clash between the Opposition and the BJP, as Congress lambasted the government for purportedly imposing dietary preferences on international dignitaries.

Beyond the menu, Owaisi questioned the transparency of the BRICS Summit outcomes, particularly in dealings with China. He pointed out the absence of clarity on border discussions and digital currency talks, while welcoming diplomatic discussions between Middle Eastern nations. The summit concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration.