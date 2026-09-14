Etihad Airways Soars Above Past Challenges

Etihad Airways has announced a notable increase in its passenger-carrying capacity, surpassing levels from the previous year. This recovery comes as Gulf carriers, including Etihad, rebound from disruptions caused by the Iran war. Industry experts are hopeful about the upcoming travel season, pointing to a promising outlook.

The airline's CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, confirmed to Reuters that the current Available Seat Kilometres—a key industry metric—has risen by 15 to 17% compared to last year. Neves emphasized the robust demand, stating, "Flights are full, full, full," indicating positive momentum as the airline prepares for winter travel.

Despite earlier challenges caused by the Iran conflict, which led to increased fuel prices and flight disruptions in the region, the load factor in August stood at an impressive 92%. Etihad aims to maintain an 87% plus load factor for the rest of the year, indicating strong recovery efforts by Middle Eastern carriers.