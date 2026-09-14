Microsoft has taken a significant step to maintain control over artificial intelligence by unveiling a draft code of conduct for its AI systems. This move reflects the escalating concerns within the industry about the unchecked advancement of AI power.

Over five to six months in the making, the document prescribes that Microsoft's AI should always submit to human oversight, never resist correction, and respect human communication norms. This approach aims to prevent AI from executing potentially dangerous tasks without oversight. The initiative coincides with recent appeals from AI leaders, such as Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI's chief Sam Altman, for the industry to regulate the pace of AI development to ensure safety.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman emphasized the constitution-like significance of the code for future AI models, seeking public feedback on critical questions such as respecting user boundaries and interaction in sensitive situations. This development follows revelations of AI-induced security breaches, highlighting the urgency of establishing robust controls.