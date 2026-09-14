Crispin Odey's Appeal Dismissed: £1.8 Million Fine Stands

Crispin Odey, a prominent hedge fund manager, faced a major setback on Monday when his appeal against financial penalties and an industry ban was dismissed. The penalties, totaling £1.8 million ($2.43 million), were levied for obstructing an internal disciplinary probe into sexual harassment allegations.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) last year ruled to punish Odey, citing a lack of integrity concerning his firm's handling of complaints from female staff. Odey's firm, OAM, is no longer operational.

The FCA's decision was upheld by London's Upper Tribunal, which found insufficient grounds to overturn the fine and ban. The dismissal reaffirms the importance of accountability in addressing workplace misconduct.