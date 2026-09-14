Rising Tide of Displacement: Yemen's Houthi Offensive Escalates Crisis
The Houthi militants' advance on Yemen's Red Sea coast has triggered a mass displacement crisis, with over 82,000 people uprooted in just a month. The fighting isolates families and heightens tensions between regional powers Iran and the U.S., further entrenching Yemen's entrenched humanitarian woes.
The ongoing conflict in Yemen has exacerbated a dire humanitarian situation as Houthi militants continue their march along the Red Sea coastline. Thousands are fleeing their homes, creating an ever-growing number of internally displaced people seeking shelter in makeshift camps.
Aisha Muhammad is among many who have had to leave their families behind in the chaos. She managed to reach Taiz, but her children remain trapped in their homes. The hostilities have now made what was once a trade corridor a passage of despair, cutting her off from her loved ones.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), since the onset of this fresh wave of violence in October, more than 82,000 Yemenis have been displaced, with some fleeing across the Gulf of Aden to Djibouti. The Houthi advance could fortify Iran's influence in the region amid its fraught relations with the U.S., disrupting any ongoing efforts to secure lasting peace in a war-torn Yemen.
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