The Economic Powerhouse: LA28's Expected Impact on Greater Los Angeles

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games are projected to generate up to $40.6 billion in economic output and support 224,000 jobs across the Greater Los Angeles region. The LA28 plan emphasizes utilizing existing venues, anticipating 2 million visitors, and aims for a significant local economic boost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:00 IST
The Economic Powerhouse: LA28's Expected Impact on Greater Los Angeles
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The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to deliver substantial economic benefits, potentially generating as much as $40.6 billion in output and supporting up to 224,000 jobs in the Greater Los Angeles area. This prediction comes from a report by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, commissioned by LA28.

The report highlights how the economic ripple effects will touch everything from jobs and labor income to local businesses and long-term investments. Most of the economic impact is expected from infrastructure improvements related to the event, including transportation and venue upgrades.

LA28 plans to focus on a 'no-build' strategy, utilizing existing venues and expecting nearly 2 million visitors. This influx could lead to significant spending, boosting sectors like hospitality and retail, while bringing in $5.1 to $5.9 billion in tax revenue. The Games mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Summer Olympics and its first for the Paralympic Games.

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