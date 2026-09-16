Businessman Alex Saab, known for his connections with former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, admitted guilt in a U.S. money laundering conspiracy case, a significant development in ongoing international legal proceedings.

The plea occurred during a hearing led by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami, where Saab agreed to forfeit $195 million and assist ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigations, although details of potential cooperation remain undisclosed.

Prosecutors accused Saab of misappropriating millions from a welfare initiative meant to aid underprivileged Venezuelans, funneling some assets into U.S. banking systems. These legal challenges follow his extradition under acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez's administration initiative.