FBI Unveils New Details on Trump Assassination Attempt

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the FBI has uncovered new details about the shooter involved in the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump. This information includes unrecognized aspects of the shooter's background and history. The revelation was made at a White House press briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 00:18 IST
FBI Unveils New Details on Trump Assassination Attempt
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The FBI has unearthed fresh information regarding the shooter involved in the 2024 attempt on Donald Trump's life during a campaign event, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed on Tuesday.

This new data sheds light on the shooter's background and history, offering insights previously unknown to investigators, Blanche mentioned at a White House press conference, declining to delve into specifics.

The announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation of a high-profile case that has garnered national attention.

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