FBI Unveils New Details on Trump Assassination Attempt

The FBI has unearthed fresh information regarding the shooter involved in the 2024 attempt on Donald Trump's life during a campaign event, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed on Tuesday.

This new data sheds light on the shooter's background and history, offering insights previously unknown to investigators, Blanche mentioned at a White House press conference, declining to delve into specifics.

The announcement marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation of a high-profile case that has garnered national attention.