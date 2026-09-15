From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

An AI-generated grade or construction safety plan can look convincing even when its reasoning is flawed, creating a difficult challenge for universities preparing students to make decisions that affect people's lives. In 'Governing AI Outcomes in Civil and Construction Engineering Education: Toward Trustworthy and Ethical Implementation,' published in the journal AI, University of Colorado Boulder researchers Armita Dabiri and Amir H. Behzadan explore how engineering programmes can use artificial intelligence responsibly. Their paper proposes a framework for checking AI-generated work, protecting students and keeping human responsibility at the centre of education.

Faster Learning Comes With Questions About Trust

The authors draw on a narrative literature review, bringing together research on AI ethics, education and engineering through searches in Google Scholar and Web of Science and by following references between publications. Their contribution is a proposed approach to responsible AI use, rather than new experimental evidence demonstrating improved learning.

The review identifies several concerns that can undermine the benefits of tools. Automated grading may penalise unfamiliar writing styles or non-native English usage despite sound technical understanding, and AI-detection systems can falsely accuse students of misconduct. Expensive software, limited computing resources and unreliable internet access can create unequal learning opportunities, giving better-resourced students an advantage.

Privacy becomes another concern when examination monitoring tools collect facial images, eye movements, audio or screen activity, or tutoring platforms build detailed records of students' behaviour. Heavy reliance on generated answers may weaken independent reasoning and problem-solving, leaving students with polished submissions that reveal little about what they actually understand.

Classroom Shortcuts Can Shape Real-World Decisions

Engineering education carries particular responsibility because habits developed during training can influence decisions about buildings, infrastructure and worker safety. A student who accepts an AI-generated safety plan without checking its assumptions may carry that same behaviour into professional practice, where a missed hazard can have serious consequences.

The paper describes risks involving construction datasets collected through drones, cameras and wearable sensors. Assignments often concentrate on improving productivity without asking whether workers consented to being recorded, who owns the information or whether it can be reused. Treating surveillance as an ordinary requirement for efficiency can discourage students from questioning its effects on workers.

Historical project data can carry unfair assumptions into cost estimates and schedules, especially when success is measured only through lower costs or faster completion. Students need to examine who absorbs uncertainty and financial risk, whether an estimate's apparent precision suits the project's stage, and whether proposed solutions serve different communities fairly.

Safety recommendations require scrutiny because generative AI can omit relevant requirements, invent references or rely on outdated design codes. A schedule may alter the sequence of critical activities without explaining its reasoning, making the decision difficult to reconstruct or defend. The authors argue that students must learn to justify AI-assisted decisions and recognise that professional responsibility remains with people.

A System for Checking AI Before Its Answers Affect Students

The paper's central proposal is 'output governance', and its foundations are informed consent, equity, accountability and transparency, supported by clear responsibilities for instructors, institutions, technology providers, and students. Universities would begin by reviewing a tool's educational value and ethical risks before adoption, incorporating student perspectives and identifying safeguards. Generated outputs would pass through verification, explanation and validation, with each stage answering a different question.

Verification checks whether an output meets explicit requirements, such as defined rules or technical constraints. Explanation provides evidence about the inputs, assumptions and instructions behind the result. Validation requires human judgement about whether that result is accurate, fair and appropriate for its educational purpose.

Rejected outputs would be withheld, corrected and reassessed, with repeated or serious problems referred to programme or institutional leaders. Students affected by consequential decisions would receive explanations and opportunities to challenge errors. Records would preserve relevant prompts, model details, outputs and human corrections, making decisions easier to review and compare over time.

Human oversight needs careful design because reviewers can place excessive trust in answers labelled as AI-generated. The authors recommend audits in which instructors examine samples of human-graded and AI-graded work without knowing who produced the original assessment.

Safeguards should match the consequences of each application, with stronger scrutiny for grading, behavioural monitoring and engineering design assessment than for generating practice questions. Specialised automated checks against engineering constraints remain a research direction requiring development and testing; passing a narrow rule check cannot establish that a design meets broader safety needs.

Teaching Students to Question AI, and Testing the Framework

Practical classroom activities could ask students to compare different AI tools, examine unsupported claims and explain the reasoning behind their final decisions. An AI-optimised design could become the starting point for discussing maintenance costs, environmental effects and impacts on underserved communities, giving ethical judgement a place within technical coursework.

Institutions would need clear policies on acceptable AI assistance, disclosure, data collection, storage and deletion, alongside regular performance and fairness audits. The paper discusses US and European privacy frameworks as part of this context and argues for policies tailored to each institution. Faculty training, affordable software access and computing support would help make responsible participation possible without making AI use compulsory.

Personalised tutoring requires attention because an incorrect learner profile can quietly steer a student towards unsuitable material or pacing. Students and instructors should be able to inspect relevant profiles, request corrections and challenge learning recommendations, with safeguards against repurposing instructional records for unrelated disciplinary or administrative decisions.

The framework has not been piloted or tested in a civil and construction engineering programme, and the review's English-language sources and strong US and European focus limit its reach. Institutions with different resources, regulations and educational practices may need substantial adaptation. The authors call for practical trials, comparisons across regions, and interviews with students, educators and administrators to establish whether the proposed safeguards improve accuracy, fairness and accountability.