Justice Department on AI: Legal Scrutiny Intensifies

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Tuesday that the Department of Justice is poised to investigate AI-related parties should they be found violating criminal laws.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Blanche stated that while the DOJ recognizes many criminal laws that apply to AI, the department's role is strictly to enforce these laws rather than to regulate the technology itself.

Blanche's comments underscore a growing attention by the justice system on the implications of AI, signaling intensified legal scrutiny in technology sectors.