Swiss Trade Powerhouse Helene Budliger Artieda Steps Down

Helene Budliger Artieda, Switzerland's lead trade negotiator and State Secretariat for Economic Affairs head, is set to step down in 2027. She has brokered key deals including a U.S. tariff reduction. Her exit is noted with regret by Swiss officials, who highlight her pivotal contributions to trade diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:34 IST
Swiss Trade Powerhouse Helene Budliger Artieda Steps Down
Helene Budliger Artieda

Switzerland's chief trade negotiator, Helene Budliger Artieda, who played an instrumental role in securing reduced U.S. import duties, will resign in March 2027, as announced by the government on Wednesday. Her tenure is marked by significant trade agreements impacting key Swiss export markets.

Budliger Artieda spearheaded a free trade agreement with India and forged new trade partnerships with nations like Thailand, Malaysia, Kosovo, and Mercosur countries. Her legacy includes ongoing negotiations for updated agreements with Vietnam, Britain, and China.

Most notably, she addressed the punitive 39% U.S. tariffs on Swiss exports, such as watches and chocolate, by drafting a letter of intent to cap these duties at 15%. This effort helped safeguard Switzerland's crucial export business. The government has not disclosed her reasons for leaving, while the Swiss Economy Minister expressed disappointment and announced the search for her successor.

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