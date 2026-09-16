Belarus released 25 prisoners on Wednesday as a part of a new agreement reached with the United States to ease sanctions. U.S. envoy John Coale revealed to Reuters that he hopes to see hundreds more prisoners released within a month, following extensive negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Since President Donald Trump tasked Coale with freeing hundreds of detainees, including human rights activists and journalists, negotiations have been delicate. This is due to President Lukashenko's unpopularity in the West, stemming from his regime's history of repressing dissenters and endorsing Russia's actions in Ukraine.

While the U.S. has lifted sanctions on two Belarusian companies, Coale continues to face challenges, notably geopolitically complex issues such as wars in the Gulf and Ukraine. These global conflicts hinder diplomatic progress, despite ongoing efforts to mend relations and enhance humanitarian efforts in Belarus.