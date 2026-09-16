Belarus Releases Prisoners Amid U.S. Sanctions Relief Talks

Belarus released 25 prisoners after U.S. envoy John Coale negotiated for easing American sanctions. Coale aims to release hundreds more next month amid ongoing diplomacy to free human rights campaigners and activists. Despite progress, President Lukashenko is accused of continuously repressing opponents while U.S. sanctions are eased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:42 IST
Belarus Releases Prisoners Amid U.S. Sanctions Relief Talks
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Belarus released 25 prisoners on Wednesday as a part of a new agreement reached with the United States to ease sanctions. U.S. envoy John Coale revealed to Reuters that he hopes to see hundreds more prisoners released within a month, following extensive negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Since President Donald Trump tasked Coale with freeing hundreds of detainees, including human rights activists and journalists, negotiations have been delicate. This is due to President Lukashenko's unpopularity in the West, stemming from his regime's history of repressing dissenters and endorsing Russia's actions in Ukraine.

While the U.S. has lifted sanctions on two Belarusian companies, Coale continues to face challenges, notably geopolitically complex issues such as wars in the Gulf and Ukraine. These global conflicts hinder diplomatic progress, despite ongoing efforts to mend relations and enhance humanitarian efforts in Belarus.

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