US Extends Citgo's Protection from Creditors
The United States has extended a license protecting Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum from creditors until November 5, based on information from the U.S. Treasury Department.
The United States has announced an extension of a crucial license protecting Citgo Petroleum, a refiner owned by Venezuela, from its creditors. This extension is set to last until November 5, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's information.
The move aims to shield Citgo from creditor claims, providing temporary relief to the company amidst ongoing financial challenges.
This decision reflects broader geopolitical and economic implications, underscoring the complexities of U.S.-Venezuela relations.
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