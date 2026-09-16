US Extends Citgo's Protection from Creditors

The United States has extended a license protecting Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum from creditors until November 5, based on information from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:41 IST
US Extends Citgo's Protection from Creditors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced an extension of a crucial license protecting Citgo Petroleum, a refiner owned by Venezuela, from its creditors. This extension is set to last until November 5, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's information.

The move aims to shield Citgo from creditor claims, providing temporary relief to the company amidst ongoing financial challenges.

This decision reflects broader geopolitical and economic implications, underscoring the complexities of U.S.-Venezuela relations.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026