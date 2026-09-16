Hazardous Beauty: The Persistence of Mercury-Based Skin Lightening Products

A recent investigation reveals that over 20 banned skin-bleaching products containing mercury are available for purchase on major e-commerce platforms despite international efforts to curb their sale. Global health advocates have long alerted the public to the dangers of these toxic products, which remain accessible on platforms like Amazon, Temu, and TikTok Shop.

While the Minamata Convention of 2013 prohibits the manufacturing and sale of mercury-based products, sellers employ sophisticated techniques to mask origins and ingredients. These products, popular for their rapid skin-lightening effects, remain attractive to buyers, especially in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, although their safety is highly questionable.

Major platforms claim to be enhancing their regulatory controls to prevent such sales, but challenges persist. As e-commerce platforms grapple with responsibility issues and regulatory complexities, more coordinated global efforts are essential to protect consumers from these harmful skincare products.