Markets Anticipate Fed Decision as Oil Prices Drop and Tech Stirs

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose slightly amid anxiety over the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Oil prices dipped, providing some relief, while technology shares showed mixed results. Investors are keenly watching Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's statements for insights into future interest rate paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 19:39 IST
Markets Anticipate Fed Decision as Oil Prices Drop and Tech Stirs
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The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 posted gains after a two-day downturn, bolstered by a decline in oil prices as investors brace for the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement on Wednesday. Energy stocks suffered, while tech shares saw varying results, with Nvidia and Apple experiencing slight upticks.

The decision, set for 2 p.m. ET, is pivotal for investor sentiment amid high Treasury yields, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Many expect comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to provide guidance on inflation projections and future rate adjustments.

Market watchers estimate a nearly 93% probability of a rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool, despite ongoing uncertainties. Chosen by U.S. President Donald Trump, Warsh's approach to tackling inflation without losing credibility is closely monitored. A significant tool in the mix is the central bank's potential rate decision, viewed with skepticism by some analysts as a viable measure against current inflation drivers.

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