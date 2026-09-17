Jobs, Trade and Credit: The Structural Gaps Keeping Haiti’s Economy from Moving

Haiti's economic recovery will require more than restoring growth after years of stagnation. A new World Bank Group report argues that the country still has meaningful economic strengths, but converting them into jobs, investment and export gains will depend on whether Haiti can overcome structural barriers that keep productive sectors, markets and communities disconnected from one another.

The report, Haiti - Pathways to Growth Amid Rising Risks, identifies a young and growing workforce, proximity to major markets and export potential in agriculture as key economic assets. It also warns that job creation, internal displacement, remittance vulnerability, weak market access, governance constraints and fractured economic connectivity are increasingly intertwined, making recovery a question of economic coordination as much as economic expansion.

Growth potential exists, but it remains trapped behind structural barriers

Haiti's economy has struggled to generate sustained growth over the past two decades, according to the World Bank. Yet the report resists the idea that the country lacks economic potential, pointing instead to a mismatch between existing strengths and the systems needed to turn them into productive activity.

Agriculture offers the clearest example. Nearly half of Haiti's working population is employed in the sector, while agriculture receives less than 1 percent of formal credit. At the same time, products such as cocoa, vetiver, mangoes and coffee offer opportunities for higher-value exports if producers can access finance, infrastructure and reliable markets.

The imbalance suggests that Haiti's problem is not simply one of limited economic activity, but of weak transmission between assets and opportunity. A large workforce, exportable products and proximity to major markets can support growth only if businesses, farmers and workers are connected to finance, logistics and demand.

For policymakers, the implication is uncomfortable but important. Recovery cannot rely on identifying promising sectors in isolation. It requires repairing the economic links that allow capital, goods, labour and investment to move through the economy with greater predictability.

Jobs, displacement and remittances are part of the same economic equation

The World Bank identifies four major challenges for Haiti:

creating jobs

managing the return of internally displaced people

reducing vulnerability to fluctuations in remittance flows

renewing access to trade markets

Each issue is distinct, but the report presents them as increasingly connected. Employment is crucial because jobs support both household incomes and wider economic stability. Anne-Lucie Lefebvre, World Bank Country Manager for Haiti, said the country must address job creation, migration, remittance volatility and market access while also recognising that stability remains a prerequisite for stronger recovery.

Internal displacement adds another layer of pressure. The World Bank estimates that internally displaced people account for around 12 percent of Haiti's population, raising questions about how returning households will reconnect with jobs, services, housing and local economic networks.

Remittances create a different kind of exposure. The report warns that Haiti must reduce vulnerability to fluctuations in these external income flows, suggesting that domestic livelihoods remain sensitive to forces beyond the country's immediate control. Stronger domestic job creation and production would therefore carry significance not only for growth, but also for economic resilience.

Reconnecting the economy may be the hardest part of recovery

Haiti's economic geography has become part of the growth problem. Bernard James Haven, Senior World Bank Economist for Haiti, called for a costed investment programme for the Northern and Southern corridors that could be implemented immediately.

Haven also identified the reconnection of the capital as "the most difficult challenge and the most binding constraint in the short term." The statement shifts the recovery debate beyond conventional questions of fiscal reform and investment toward something more basic: whether different parts of the economy can function as a connected system.

Businesses cannot fully exploit export opportunities if supply chains remain fragmented. Farmers cannot easily move into higher-value markets if transport, finance and distribution remain unreliable. Investors may also remain cautious if economic activity depends on uncertain access between production centres, consumers and gateways to external markets.

Connectivity thus becomes both a physical and an economic issue. Roads, corridors and access routes matter, but so do the institutions and financial systems that determine whether goods and capital can move efficiently once those routes are open.

Reform cannot wait for perfect conditions

The World Bank's policy message rests on a difficult premise: Haiti needs stability to sustain recovery, but some economic reforms cannot wait until the operating environment becomes less uncertain. Haven called for macro-fiscal and governance reforms that could deliver results under different security scenarios.

The emphasis on reforms that remain useful under uncertainty reflects a broader policy dilemma. Waiting for conditions to improve before addressing structural weaknesses could deepen stagnation, while attempting ambitious reforms in a volatile environment creates implementation risks of its own.

A more resilient strategy would therefore depend on sequencing. Governance reform, fiscal management, corridor investment, agricultural finance and trade access may need to reinforce one another rather than proceed as separate policy tracks.

Progress will ultimately be judged by whether Haiti can convert fragmented economic strengths into a functioning growth model. The country already has labour, agricultural potential and geographic advantages. The harder task is creating the institutional, financial and physical connections that allow those strengths to work together.