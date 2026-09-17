China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

The climate cost of beef starts with what cattle eat, how they grow and what happens to their manure, with decisions across the production chain shaping the emissions behind every kilogram of meat. A study from Henan Agricultural University, 'Exploring the carbon footprint of Chinese beef systems – a life-cycle assessment, decoupling analysis and spatial effects,' published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, examines those connections across China's beef industry.

Researchers Xianghui Yin, Shiqin Sun, Jiangge Wang and Tengyun Gao analysed data from 2002 to 2022, finding that large farms produced beef with a smaller carbon footprint per kilogram. Their findings carry an important qualification: the advantage depends on feeding, animal productivity and waste management, so expanding herds without improving those practices could increase emissions.

Methane accounts for most of beef's climate footprint

The researchers used a life-cycle assessment covering feed cultivation, cattle digestion, manure management, energy used in rearing, and processing and transportation. Their accounting included crop straw used as feed and differences in cattle breeds, growth stages and farm size, drawing mainly on statistical yearbooks. The study covered mainland China's provincial regions, with Shanghai excluded from the spatial and economic comparisons because of missing data.

Cattle digestion was the largest emissions source, producing an estimated annual average of 268.84 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, or CO2e, a measure that expresses different greenhouse gases on a common warming scale. This process, called enteric fermentation, occurs when microbes break down feed in the animal's digestive system and release methane.

Manure management contributed another 68.17 million tonnes annually, followed by feed cultivation at 47.08 million, processing and transportation at 6.70 million, and rearing energy at 2.43 million.

Methane represented 73.59% of the estimated footprint, with nitrous oxide contributing 15.12% and carbon dioxide 11.29%. Methane and nitrous oxide emissions fell between the study's endpoints; carbon dioxide rose by 4.58%, reflecting the growing importance of energy consumption as production becomes more industrialised.

National emissions fluctuated sharply, rising from 502.80 million tonnes CO2e in 2002 to a peak of 644.16 million in 2006, falling steeply and recovering to 406.72 million in 2022. The final figure remained below the starting level, despite the later recovery.

Larger farms produced beef with a smaller footprint

Farm categories were based on annual slaughter volumes: small operations handled 1–49 cattle, medium operations 50–500, and large operations more than 500. Large farms averaged 23.71 kilograms CO2e per kilogram of beef, compared with 33.58 kilograms for medium farms and 78.24 kilograms for small farms. The small-farm estimate was about 3.3 times the large-farm figure, showing how strongly production conditions can affect the footprint of the same food.

The authors connect this gap to better feed conversion, balanced diets, higher meat output per animal and more effective manure management. Large farms had lower emissions per kilogram from digestion and manure, though their carbon dioxide component was higher because equipment and concentrated production require more energy.

Small operations remained dominant, with their share falling from 82% to 61% over the study period. Medium operations increased from 15% to 30%, and large operations from 3% to 9%, indicating that much of the structural change involved movement into the middle category.

Emissions per kilogram within each farm category fluctuated and showed an overall gradual rise, including a small increase after 2019. The separately calculated national footprint per kilogram fell by 29.81% between 2002 and 2022, illustrating why a national average and trends within individual farm categories need separate attention.

Emissions shifted west as economic gains lost momentum

The geographical centre of emissions moved westward, with sharp increases in several pastoral regions. Total emissions rose by roughly 413% in Tibet, 172% in Ningxia, 137% in Inner Mongolia and 102% in Xinjiang; Shandong, Anhui, Beijing and Henan recorded reductions exceeding 70%.

The authors associate western increases with expanding cattle populations, traditional production practices and limited uptake of emissions controls. Henan had the highest annual average total emissions across the study period, despite its substantial reduction by 2022.

National emissions per unit of cattle-industry economic output fell by 93.22%, and emissions per unit of provincial land area declined by 19.11%. Across many regions and years, emissions and economic output still increased together. The 2021–2022 comparison showed their growth rates becoming closely aligned, suggesting that industry expansion was eroding the gains from greater efficiency.

Spatial modelling for 2010–2022 found that provinces with similar emissions intensity tended to cluster. Associations extended across provincial boundaries through patterns the authors link to feed supplies, cattle trading, investment and technology sharing.

Better feeding and manure management matter more than herd expansion

The paper recommends support suited to different farms:

affordable feed and additives, training and producer groups for smallholders;

improved housing, mixed-feed equipment, manure facilities and accessible finance for medium farms;

investment in cleaner technologies for large operations.

Balanced diets and improved growth can reduce emissions per kilogram by helping cattle use feed more efficiently. Collecting and treating manure, producing biogas, installing rooftop solar and improving energy efficiency could address waste and fossil-fuel emissions. Equipment costs and low farming profits remain practical barriers.

Closer links between crop and livestock farming could turn corn, wheat and rice straw into feed and return treated manure to fields, reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers and unnecessary transport. Regional proposals include matching cattle numbers to grassland capacity, restoring degraded pasture and coordinating technology sharing and emissions policies across provinces.

The researchers used a two-year production lag and estimated missing later-year figures, making the footprint sensitive to assumptions about slaughter timing and beef output. Their 10,000-run uncertainty analysis produced averages close to the baseline estimates, though farm measurements and locally tailored emissions factors are still needed.