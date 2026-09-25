"India moved from manufacture for India to manufacture for the world": Piyush Goyal on 12 years of ‘Make in India’

India has moved from an ambition of manufacturing products primarily for its domestic market to becoming a country that can manufacture for global markets, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, as the ‘Make in India’ initiative completed 12 years. Goyal said the vision behind Make in India, launched in 2014, was not limited to reducing India's dependence on imported products but was aimed at building an economy capable of producing goods for consumers across the world.

Looking back at 2014, Goyal said there were debates about India's manufacturing potential at a time when many products used in the country were imported. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned an India where products made in the country would be used globally and carry the 'Made in India' identity for their quality.

"The real story of Make in India goes beyond these numbers. It is the confidence it has created. The confidence among our startup founders, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, innovators, exporters and, most importantly, our people that 'India can make, India can innovate, and India can compete with the world'," Goyal said in a social media post. According to Goyal, India recorded its highest-ever annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of USD 94.53 billion in FY 2025-26. Cumulative FDI inflows from FY 2014-15 to FY 2025-26 reached USD 843 billion.

He also highlighted the role of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in expanding manufacturing capacity across key sectors. As of March 31, 2026, the PLI schemes had resulted in Rs 2.40 lakh crore of actual investment, Rs 23.8 lakh crore in production and sales and Rs 15.2 lakh crore in exports, while generating more than 14.6 lakh direct and indirect jobs, Goyal said.

Goyal also highlighted the development of greenfield industrial smart cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. He said Ease of Doing Business reforms had simplified regulations and reduced the compliance burden, while reforms in key sectors had created new opportunities for investment and manufacturing.

The minister also pointed to the growth of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which he said is giving a boost to small enterprises. More than 470 crore orders have been placed through the platform, according to his post. Goyal said the next phase of the Make in India journey would have a larger global ambition, with India seeking to become a global manufacturing powerhouse.

"12 years of Make in India is therefore not just a milestone. It reminds us what can happen when a nation believes in its own capabilities and the government powers that belief with sustained reforms and action," Goyal said. The minister said the focus would now be on taking India's manufacturing capabilities further and strengthening the country's position in global production and supply chains. (ANI)