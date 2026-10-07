Adv. Juhi Damodar Launched ‘Justice for Every Child’ to Bring Child Protection into Focus at ICA Conclave 2026

PNN Panaji (Goa) [India], October 7: Advocate, Author, TEDx Speaker and Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Udupi, Adv. Juhi Damodar made a significant achievement in her career as an author with the release of her book “Justice for Every Child: One of India’s Most Comprehensive Practical Guides on Child Protection Law” at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, held by the International Council of Authors. With the experience of being a lawyer, legal researcher and child protection professional, the book covers various aspects like law, psychology, investigation, evidence, trial and rehabilitation to give a practical insight into the challenges that children and their families may face in the judicial and protective system.

Juhi’s path as an author has been formed through her long career as a lawyer, and as the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee. During her professional life, she observed how deficiencies in knowledge about law, its implementation, and family relations can have an immense impact on the life of a child. Her work on various topics, including parental alienation, brought to her attention the hidden damage done to children because of family quarrels. In addition to her career experience, one very personal experience and a commitment she made to herself played a crucial role as the emotion behind her writing. It was through these experiences that she was able to convert her experience, learning, and suffering into a piece that would help bring attention to children’s safety and well-being.

“From years of experience in being a lawyer and Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, I have realized how lack of awareness, implementation of law, and familial issues can have a great effect on the life of a child. My studies and research in parental alienation made me realize the emotional pain that a child goes through because of being caught up in the crossfire of adults. Justice For Every Child is not only a legal book but also an effort on my part to change experience into knowledge and knowledge into voice of every child who needs protection,” said Juhi. The key element that lies at the very core of Justice for Every Child is the POCSO Act of 2012. The book goes far beyond the bare provisions of the law to provide analysis on the issues involved in child protection in a broader context. This includes law, psychology, investigation, evidence, trials and rehabilitation among others.

The book is written in such a way that it serves more as a guide than a legal text. The problem with which the book deals is how to resolve problems that occur when a child comes into contact with the law and becomes a part of it. “Justice for Every Child has come to me from the process of my learning as a lawyer and through my tenure as Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee. During the years I’ve been working in these capacities, I’ve seen many cases where the problems children and their families face not only include the problems they are facing, but the problems inherent in the system meant to protect them. From these observations, I realized that sometimes the gap between what is promised by the law and what happens to the child is too large. I wanted to try to bridge that gap with a book, keeping the child in focus all the way,” Juhi said.

One of the unique characteristics of this book is its multidisciplinary nature. This book combines the theories and practices of law, psychology, investigations, evidence, trials, and rehabilitation. This way, the readers can have different perspectives on child protection issues. It also looks at the individuals who play a part in the life of the child and in the operation of the child protection system. The book targets judges, advocates, police, prosecution, Child Welfare Committee members, counselors, social workers, teachers and law and social science students, but also offers some relevant information to parents and family members.

“What makes Justice for Every Child special is its strong connection to the real world. It is written not simply as a legal text, but as a practical resource for the people who encounter child-protection issues in their everyday work. I wanted to create a resource that a professional could turn to when faced with a difficult situation involving a child, not merely to understand the law, but to make better-informed, more sensitive and more child-centred decisions,” Juhi said. The book is centered on one straightforward but vital message: every child has the right to be listened to, protected, respected and granted access to justice. The book prompts the readers not to look only at the legal framework but to understand how vulnerable children are and what adults have to do.

For Juhi, the book is also a continuation of her wider work in legal research, writing and advocacy. She has researched and written on issues including parental alienation, child custody, domestic violence within families, POCSO and other areas of law affecting children and families. Her legal writing has appeared in publications including The Times of India, DailyO and Daijiworld. Her work on parental alienation has also extended to public speaking, including her TEDx appearance, where she addressed the lesser-discussed impact of parental alienation on children and families. Through these engagements, she has continued to bring attention to issues that often remain insufficiently understood outside professional and legal circles.

“The one message I want readers to take away from Justice for Every Child is that a child must never become invisible within the justice system. Protecting a child is not merely a legal responsibility; it is a collective human responsibility. Every child deserves to be heard, protected, respected and given a meaningful opportunity to receive justice,” Juhi said. During ICA Conclave 2026, Juhi Damodar was also honoured with an Author Award for her book Justice for Every Child, recognising her contribution as an author and marking another meaningful milestone in her journey of bringing child protection, legal awareness and practical understanding to a wider audience.

“This recognition means a lot to me not only because of the book, but also because of the hard work, years of learning and dedication which I have put into this cause and profession. It means much more than just winning a personal accolade, as this recognition provides me with a chance to convey the message that every child has to be listened to, protected and respected,” said Juhi. The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa marked a significant moment in Juhi’s journey as an author, bringing together her professional experience in law and child protection with her work as a writer and public speaker.

“Launching Justice for Every Child at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, alongside Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors, was a deeply meaningful milestone in my journey as an author. It gave me an opportunity to place a work born from my professional journey and commitment to child protection before a wider community of authors, readers and thought leaders. For me, the launch was not merely the unveiling of a book, but the beginning of a larger conversation about protecting every child through knowledge, awareness and action,” Juhi said. Justice for Every Child: One of India’s Most Comprehensive Practical Guides on Child Protection Law carries ISBN 9789375006893. The book represents Juhi’s effort to make child-protection law more practically accessible while encouraging professionals, families and communities to approach child-related matters with greater awareness, sensitivity and responsibility.

About Adv. Juhi DamodarAdv. Juhi Damodar is an Advocate, published author, TEDx speaker and Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Udupi, with over two decades of experience in law, child protection and social responsibility. She is the author of The Muffled Queens and Justice for Every Child, and has worked extensively on child custody, parental alienation, domestic violence and child-protection law. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)