Dimorphos, the small asteroid struck by NASA's DART spacecraft in 2022 in the first test of a planetary defense system, was left with one side flattened with a stadium-sized crater and is tumbling in space, ‌as shown by images taken by the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft released on Wednesday.

DART was sent on a proof-of-principle mission for using a spacecraft to change a celestial object's trajectory. Dimorphos, an oblong-shaped rocky object about 495 feet (151 meters) wide, orbits its companion asteroid Didymos, with a diameter of 2,395 feet (730 meters), and the pair ‌is currently about 120 million miles (193.5 million km) from Earth. They are defined as near-Earth asteroids, though neither object imperils Earth. Previous data showed how DART ‌succeeded in changing the path of Dimorphos — demonstrating that a spacecraft could alter the trajectory of an object headed toward a collision with Earth. Hera is now getting a close-up look at how DART physically changed Dimorphos.

"The side impacted is now completely covered by a crater, with the visual impression that a piece of the asteroid was cut off by the impact. We do not ⁠see evidence ​for major changes on the site opposite to ⁠the DART impact. The combination of those two observations is surprising," Michael Kueppers, ESA's Hera mission scientist, told Reuters. The big crater covers nearly the whole front side of Dimorphos as it continues ⁠its orbit of Didymos.

"Dimorphos is now tumbling in a chaotic way. There are hundreds of boulders floating around in the system," Kueppers said. Hera, about the size of a small ​car, is presently observing Didymos and Dimorphos from a distance of about 15 to 19 miles (25 to 30 km). Hera next month is ⁠slated to approach within 8 miles (13 km) of the pair, obtaining increasingly higher-resolution images.

In January, Hera is due to deploy two shoebox-sized miniature satellites, called CubeSats, that will approach even closer for further study, ⁠including ​investigating the interior structure of the two asteroids. Hera's mission manager unveiled the new images at a dinosaur hall in the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin as a reminder of the danger of asteroid impacts like the one 66 million years ago that caused a mass extinction on Earth and doomed the dinosaurs.

The ⁠DART, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, spacecraft collided with Dimorphos on September 26, 2022, at about 14,000 miles per hour (22,530 kph). "We knew that the ⁠DART mission impacted Dimorphos successfully and that it ⁠changed its orbit. But we did not know what happened to Dimorphos itself. The investigation of what the impact did to Dimorphos and the characterization of it in general is needed to be able to apply the kinetic impactor technique ‌to another asteroid, should ‌we find one on a collision course with Earth," Kueppers said.