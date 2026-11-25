Officials from 34 countries and the ‌EU called on Russia on Wednesday to stop using riot-control gas on the battlefield, after the global chemical weapons watchdog confirmed that Ukraine had found traces of tear gas in a trench Kyiv said was hit with a ‌Russian grenade. The joint statement was issued in response to a Ukrainian report circulated to 193 countries in ‌the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) gathered in The Hague this week.

Ukraine said it had documented more than 14,000 cases of munitions filled with riot-control agents and toxic chemicals used by the Russian Armed Forces on the front line since 2022. It noted ⁠one incident ​in particular, in September ⁠2024, when it had been able to collect samples after a Russian drone dropped what it said was a tear gas grenade ⁠into a trench occupied by Ukrainian troops.

The OPCW said in a statement that "designated laboratories" approved by the watchdog had "confirmed the presence ​of a riot control agent (CS) in samples collected at the scene". Riot-control agents such as CS, a ⁠form of tear gas, are banned in warfare. Russia has denied using illegal munitions and has accused Ukraine of doing so.

"We call for ⁠the ​immediate cessation of the use of any toxic chemicals and of riot control agents as a method of warfare in Ukraine," non-proliferation directors from Britain, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand and the European Union, among others, ⁠said in a statement. "Next steps need to include the identification of perpetrators through the mechanisms of the OPCW ⁠and in line with the ⁠Chemical Weapons Convention," they wrote.

Reuters reported last July on Western intelligence findings that Russian forces were using riot-control agent to drive Ukrainian troops out of their trenches ‌and into the ‌open so they could fire upon them.