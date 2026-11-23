Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz powered past world number one Alexander Zverev 6-2 7-6(7) on Sunday to win his maiden ATP Finals title.

The Spaniard, who came back at the US Open after a ‌four-month break due to a wrist injury, saved three set points in the tiebreak before completing his 14th consecutive victory and ending the year with a third straight title, having also triumphed in Vienna and Paris. The 23-year-old, who is the youngest man to have completed the career Grand Slam, secured the biggest tour title that had ‌eluded him after finishing runner-up at the ATP Finals last year.

Since losing in the quarter-finals of the US Open, he has won four titles with a ‌22-1 record. "For me it's been an amazing week," Alcaraz said. "I couldn't have ended the week in a better way. I'm just really proud and really happy with everything I have done this week."

"I've been through really difficult moments within myself, with my team, and we went through everything playing great tennis. This trophy is something I have been chasing for a really long time. It means ⁠the world ​to me." For Zverev, the defeat brought an end ⁠to his most successful season, in which he won his first two Grand Slam titles and rose to the top of the world rankings.

Alcaraz initially faced little resistance from a sluggish Zverev, ⁠who had not dropped a set en route to the final. The German struggled with his usually booming serve and made 19 unforced errors in the first set. What had been billed ​as a blockbuster turned out to be a one-man show after Alcaraz bagged an early break to love to take control of the first ⁠set.

Zverev, a two-time ATP Finals champion, had saved all six break points he had faced during the group stage but on Sunday he was struggling to keep pace with Alcaraz from the start. The Spaniard ⁠earned ​five break points during the German's first two service games, converting one of them. By the end of the fifth game, Zverev had racked up 15 unforced errors.

While the Spaniard buzzed around the court with his trademark intensity, chasing down every ball and nodding along to the music in the arena during the ⁠changeovers, Zverev looked sluggish and slow. He did earn one break back to cut Alcaraz's lead to 4-2 but only three points later his frustration boiled over when ⁠he argued with the umpire over a ⁠time violation warning.

The second set looked to be following a similar pattern with Alcaraz keeping the level high and earning another early break. But Zverev won three games on the trot to lead 5-4 and eventually forced a tiebreak. He could ‌not convert any of his ‌three consecutive set points, however, before Alcaraz clinched the win.