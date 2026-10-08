Institutional issues exist in India-Japan ICT cooperation, discussions ongoing: Japanese official

Japan has acknowledged certain institutional issues in its cooperation with India in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector, but said discussions are underway with the Indian government to address these challenges. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress 2026, Yamanaka Naohiro, Deputy Director-General for International Cooperation at Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, said Japanese stakeholders have been adapting to India's Make in India policy.

"Actually, based on the Make in India policy in the Indian government, basically all the Japanese government tried to adapt those situations. So that's fine," he said. However, he acknowledged that some institutional issues existed in the cooperation between the two countries.

"Honestly speaking, some institutional issues existed, but as for those challenging issues, we try to talk with the Indian government. So far, so good," Yamanaka told ANI. He did not elaborate on the nature of these institutional issues or identify specific areas of concern.

Yamanaka said India and Japan have been working together at both government and private-sector levels to strengthen cooperation in ICT. He referred to a public-private dialogue held last year, in which Japanese companies also participated.

"That is why we can cooperate at the governmental level and private sector level," he said. Highlighting Japan's technological contribution to India's digital infrastructure, Yamanaka said Japanese technologies are being provided in areas such as data centres, submarine cables and mobile networks.

"In AI areas, we have a lot of technologies in the digital infrastructure, such as data centers or submarine cables or mobile networks. So in those areas we provided those technologies to the digital infrastructure areas," he said. He also said 11 Japanese ICT companies are participating in the India Mobile Congress this year, showcasing technologies and services in areas including Open RAN, quantum technology and AI data centres.

Yamanaka described the India Mobile Congress as an important platform for Japanese companies to showcase their technological capabilities. The participation comes amid ongoing India-Japan cooperation in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies, with both government and industry-level engagement forming part of the bilateral ICT relationship. (ANI)