European ‌shares edged ​lower on Tuesday after their strongest session in six months, as a technology-led rebound lost momentum, while Sanofi gained after the French drugmaker announced the acquisition of US-based Insmed. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged ‌down 0.16% to 635.92 points by 0920 GMT after posting its biggest daily jump since early May the day before.

European technology stocks rose more than 4% on Monday in their biggest one-day jump since early April, after Jensen Huang's surprise reinstatement as CEO of US chipmaker Nvidia lifted risk appetite for ‌the sector. However, the rally fizzled out on Tuesday, with the index down 0.87%.

Aixtron retreated 8.8%, unwinding part of the previous session's gains ‌after UBS downgraded the chip systems manufacturer to "sell". Peers Infineon and ASM International dropped over 2% each. "Nvidia got heavily oversold and the reaction was excessive... it's perhaps no surprise that there was a degree of rebound when people looked at the cold light of day about what was actually going to happen," said Mike Coop, chief investment officer at Morningstar ⁠Wealth.

"We're ​in the late innings of this ⁠whole AI-led bull market. You're going to get more vulnerable swings around sentiment." Huang's exit created a leadership overhang at the AI bellwether and investors unsatisfied with returns from ⁠AI investments and hefty valuations dumped tech stocks recently, analysts said. The rout pushed the S&P 500 and the Dow into a technical correction last week.

Miners were the ​biggest percentage losers, down almost 3% as prices of gold and copper slipped. Anglo American and Antofagasta were among the STOXX 600's biggest ⁠decliners, each down over 5%. Conversely, Sanofi gained 5.6% and was among the STOXX 600's top performers after the drugmaker said it would acquire US drug company Insmed for $41 billion, ⁠marking the ​largest acquisition of CEO Belen Garijo's tenure.

It boosted healthcare stocks 0.1%. Brent crude fell 0.95% to a near three-month low as rising supply outweighed Middle East tensions, lifting the travel and leisure index, which rose 0.2%.

Budget carrier Wizz Air rose 2.7% and German airline Lufthansa gained ⁠0.7%. Among individual stocks, caterer Compass Group gained about 3.7% after reporting fiscal 2026 organic revenue growth above expectations and reaffirming plans to shift its primary ⁠listing to New York.

Balfour Beatty ⁠gained 4.5%, boosting the construction and materials sector after the construction group said revenue from operations was expected to be 10% higher than in 2025. Home improvement retailer Kingfisher slipped 4% as weaker trading in France and Poland ‌overshadowed a modest ‌profit guidance upgrade.