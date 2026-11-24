​Japanese Prime ​Minister Sanae Takaichi ‌instructed her ​finance minister on Tuesday to compile an ‌extra budget for the current fiscal year ending in March 2027, economy ‌minister Minoru Kiuchi said. Kiuchi did ‌not give any details of the size or contents of the extra budget ⁠as ​he ⁠spoke to journalists after a meeting ⁠of the government's top economic council. There ​was no immediate comment from the ⁠finance minister, Satsuki Katayama.

The Yomiuri newspaper ⁠reported ​last month the government was considering compiling a small extra ⁠budget focused on relief spending for reconstruction ⁠efforts ⁠after disasters such as earthquakes and heavy rain.