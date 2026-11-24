Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the BJP-SAD alliance as a natural partnership that would prioritise Punjab and the welfare of its people. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed delight over the Akali Dal rejoining the NDA, particularly on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," the Prime Minister said. He described the BJP-SAD partnership as a natural alliance and said it would work towards ensuring pro-people governance and taking Punjab to new heights of progress.

"Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress," he said. Recalling the history of the alliance, Modi said it had been nurtured by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani and former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Parkash Singh Badal.

"Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time," he said. Expressing confidence in the renewed partnership, the Prime Minister said the alliance would emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab.

"I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab," he added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally signal a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance.

At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. Speaking at the news conference, Amit Shah said, " Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA."

"When we spoke to the PM about the expansion of the NDA, he called Sukhbir Badal and said that the NDA is now complete. The Akali Dal and the BJP have a long relationship, and this alliance is a symbol of brotherhood, and we will move forward together. We have fought many elections together, and our relationship continued. The BJP and the Akali Dal will also come forward with their manifesto. The eradication of drugs and corruption and the return of nationalist powers to Punjab is our goal. The AAP under Kejriwal promised to eradicate drugs; the Congress promised the same, but neither could do this. We promise that by December 2029 we will eradicate drugs from the state. We have made a roadmap for the development of Punjab. The AAP government has not fulfilled any of its promises, and the people of Punjab have decided that they will remove those who have insulted Sikhs. I have faith that the people of Punjab will give full support to the NDA under PM Modi and will support our effort to eradicate drugs. We will ensure the victory of NDA and move towards a developed and progressive Punjab," he said. The two parties have been one of the longest-standing allies in politics; however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Government's intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn, but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately.

The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. However, their electoral performance declined in the subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD's tally dropped to 15 seats, while the BJP secured three seats. The Congress won 77 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 20 seats.

The decline continued in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the SAD winning just three seats and the BJP securing two seats. The Congress also witnessed a reduction in its tally, falling to 18 seats. Meanwhile, the AAP registered a victory with 92 seats. (ANI)