EIB Adds €20m to Power Burgenland’s Drive for Energy Independence by 2030

Burgenland's push for energy independence is receiving fresh financial backing, with the European Investment Bank (EIB) lending another €20 million to the eastern Austrian state's electricity supplier, Burgenland Energie. The funding supports a major expansion of wind and solar power and follows a €250 million EIB loan to the company last year, bringing the bank's direct lending for the project to €270 million.

The investment is part of an ambition to make Burgenland one of the world's first climate-neutral and energy-independent regions by 2030. For a region building its future around domestically generated renewable power, the new financing strengthens a programme designed to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and demonstrate what a cleaner European energy system could look like.

More Wind and Solar Across 40 Sites

Burgenland Energie, Austria's largest wind and solar photovoltaic company, has doubled its renewable generation capacity over the past five years and plans to add up to another 2,000 megawatts. That planned expansion is equivalent to around 20% of Austria's current wind and solar capacity, giving the regional programme a scale that matters well beyond Burgenland's borders.

The wider undertaking covers around 40 sites across the state, with total investment estimated at approximately €1.5 billion. Stephan Sharma, Burgenland Energie's chief executive, said the region's energy independence had risen from 50% five years ago to 75% today, describing that progress as evidence that a consistent commitment to its vision can turn an ambitious energy plan into measurable change.

European Support Connects Energy Security and Industry

The EIB financing is backed by the European Union's InvestEU programme and supports REPowerEU, the EU plan to cut dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate renewable-energy deployment. Burgenland's expansion reflects the connection between producing more clean electricity at home, strengthening energy security and supporting European businesses that depend on reliable energy supplies.

"Energy is now a question of security and competitiveness," said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer, who described investments of this kind as a way to advance Europe's energy independence, strengthen its industrial base and tackle climate change. He pointed to Burgenland as an example of what ambitious regional projects can achieve with long-term financing and European support.

Banks and Investors Back the 2030 Vision

The financing network extends beyond the EIB's direct loans, with the bank supporting lending from Erste Bank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg totalling €100 million for the project. Other financing partners include Austrian lenders UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International, Austrian insurer Wiener Städtische and German financial services group Talanx, bringing several banks and financial institutions into the approximately €1.5 billion programme.

Sharma said Austria and Europe need more renewable energy produced domestically, reaffirming Burgenland Energie's commitment to full energy independence and climate neutrality by 2030. He described the additional EIB loan as a strong signal of European confidence in that direction, arguing that renewable resources offer an answer to the energy crisis, climate pressures and dependence on fossil-fuel imports, with Burgenland providing a potential model for Europe's energy future.