MDBs Hold $1.5 Trillion in Development Assets as Financial Strength Stays Resilient

Multilateral development banks have kept their capital and liquidity positions strong despite several years of economic uncertainty, giving them room to continue lending when developing economies face pressure from high energy costs, supply disruptions and other external shocks, according to a new joint report covering 15 major global institutions.

The Multilateral Development Banks' Comparison Report 2026, published by the Global Risk and Finance Forum and chaired this year by the Asian Development Bank, shows that participating MDBs hold nearly $1.5 trillion in development assets, including loans, equity investments and guarantees. These assets are supported by about $163 billion in paid-in shareholder capital, meaning the institutions hold more than $9 in development assets for every $1 contributed by shareholders.

Strong Balance Sheets Support Lending During Economic Stress

ADB Vice-President for Finance and Risk Management Roberta Casali said strong balance sheets allow development banks to respond when economies, businesses and households come under strain, with public capital being used to sustain financing during difficult periods.

She said shareholders provide scarce public resources and expect those funds to generate the greatest possible impact. That financial strength can help countries keep economic activity moving, support businesses and protect households facing pressure on basic costs such as food and housing.

Most MDBs covered by the report maintain triple-A credit ratings, which allows them to borrow on favourable terms in international capital markets and direct financing towards development projects and crisis response.

Financial Indicators Stayed Stable Between 2023 and 2025

The findings show that MDB financial positions remained broadly stable from 2023 through 2025, even as higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions placed added pressure on many developing economies.

Credit quality also remained strong, with most institutions keeping non-performing loans below 2%. Liquidity buffers were substantial, covering short- to medium-term debt obligations around 2.6 times, providing a sizeable cushion against market disruption or sudden financing needs.

MDBs continued to use exposure exchange agreements to distribute risk more efficiently across institutions. One notable example was a $3 billion risk-sharing agreement signed by ADB and the World Bank in October 2025, designed to help both organisations manage portfolio concentration and preserve lending capacity.

Greater Transparency Is Becoming Part of MDB Reform

The report is also intended to make MDB financial performance easier to compare and assess, responding to growing calls for greater transparency in how development banks manage capital, risk and lending capacity. MDBs are publishing more information on loan performance through the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database consortium, known as GEMs, which collects data on investment risk in emerging and developing economies.

ADB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development coordinated the 2026 report, following a recommendation from the G20 Independent Review of MDB Capital Adequacy Frameworks encouraging development banks to work more closely on system-wide financial issues. The first comparison report was published in 2025.

The 2026 edition includes the African Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Caribbean Development Bank, Council of Europe Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, IDB Invest, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Development Association, International Finance Corporation, Islamic Development Bank, New Development Bank and Nordic Investment Bank.