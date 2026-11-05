Montenegro's Mojkovac Begins €6.1 M Wastewater Upgrade to Protect Tara River

The northern Montenegrin municipality of Mojkovac is preparing to begin a major wastewater infrastructure upgrade worth €6.1 million, supported by European Union financing and contributions from national and local authorities. The project will improve wastewater collection and treatment, expand sewerage services to surrounding communities and reduce pollution risks affecting the Tara River, one of Montenegro's most important natural attractions. Municipal authorities have announced a ceremony marking the commencement of construction, with the improvements expected to provide cleaner water, more reliable sanitation services and a healthier environment for residents.

The investment includes separating stormwater drainage from wastewater collection systems within Mojkovac, helping the municipality improve the management of rainwater and household wastewater. Around eight kilometres of new sewerage infrastructure will be constructed in the suburban settlements of Podbišće, Juškovića Potok and Ambarine, expanding essential sanitation services beyond the town centre. The project will also upgrade the existing wastewater treatment plant, increasing its capacity to serve more than 5,000 households and improving the municipality's ability to manage wastewater safely.

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the project represents an important investment in environmental protection and public infrastructure in a region recognised for its natural beauty. Mojkovac serves as a gateway to the Tara River gorge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making the protection of surrounding water resources particularly important for local communities and the environment. Modernising wastewater infrastructure is expected to reduce pollution entering the river, preserve natural ecosystems and support improved living conditions for residents.

EU and EIB Financing to Modernise Wastewater Infrastructure

The €6.1 million wastewater improvement project is being financed through a combination of European Union assistance, European Investment Bank (EIB) lending and contributions from Montenegro's national and municipal authorities. The financing package includes a €2.9 million EU grant approved in 2025 and a €1.5 million EIB loan, with the remaining €1.7 million provided by national and local authorities. The grant is being delivered through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, a European Union financial platform supporting infrastructure development and helping Montenegro improve its water management systems in line with European environmental standards.

The investment will help Mojkovac address limitations in its existing wastewater infrastructure by expanding sewerage networks and improving treatment facilities that serve residential communities. Separating stormwater from wastewater systems can reduce pressure on treatment infrastructure during heavy rainfall, improving operational efficiency and supporting more reliable sanitation services. The project is expected to strengthen municipal infrastructure and help protect surrounding water resources from pollution associated with inadequate wastewater collection and treatment.

Davor Kunc, Head of the EIB Representation to Montenegro, described the project as an investment in cleaner water, improved sanitation and healthier living conditions for Mojkovac residents. He highlighted the importance of protecting the Tara River, recognising its environmental value and the role that improved wastewater management can play in preserving Montenegro's natural heritage. The EIB's participation reflects its wider support for infrastructure projects that improve essential public services and strengthen environmental sustainability.

Protecting the Tara River and Improving Community Living Conditions

The Tara River is one of Montenegro's most valuable natural resources, flowing through a landscape known for its ecological importance and distinctive natural scenery. Improving wastewater collection and treatment in Mojkovac is expected to reduce pollution threats to the river and strengthen environmental protection in surrounding communities. The project will also help preserve the area's natural environment for future generations, supporting the municipality's efforts to balance infrastructure development with conservation.

Mojkovac Municipality President Vesko Delić emphasised that improving basic public services is an important part of strengthening the quality of life for local residents. He explained that modernising wastewater management would help the municipality protect its natural surroundings and create healthier living conditions for communities across the area. The investment demonstrates the importance of local infrastructure improvements in supporting environmental protection and sustainable municipal development.

EU Ambassador Johan Sattler described the initiative as an example of how cooperation between the European Union and Montenegro can deliver practical benefits before the country becomes an EU member. He highlighted the role of European financial assistance, technical expertise and cooperation with national and local authorities in improving environmental infrastructure and protecting natural resources. The project also supports Montenegro's efforts to bring its wastewater management systems closer to European environmental requirements.

International Contractors to Deliver Wastewater Improvements by 2029

Construction activities will be carried out by a Turkish-Greek consortium comprising JV Arikan Insaat Taahhut Ticaret ve Sanayi Anonim Sirketi and Karkanias Environmental Technology S.A. The consortium will undertake the planned wastewater infrastructure improvements, including new sewerage connections and upgrades to existing treatment facilities. The involvement of specialised international contractors is expected to support the delivery of the project within its planned construction period.

The construction work will be supervised by Italian engineering consultancy IRD Engineering S.r.l., which will provide technical oversight during project implementation. Montenegro's public entity responsible for implementing communal-service and environmental projects, PROCON, will oversee the wastewater improvement programme in Mojkovac. These arrangements bring together international engineering expertise and domestic institutional oversight to support the delivery of essential environmental infrastructure.

The wastewater project is expected to strengthen sanitation services for thousands of households, improve the management of municipal wastewater and reduce environmental pressures on the Tara River. Its completion in 2029 would mark an important improvement in Mojkovac's infrastructure, particularly for suburban communities gaining access to expanded sewerage services. Through coordinated European, national and municipal investment, the initiative could contribute to cleaner waterways, healthier neighbourhoods and the protection of Montenegro's natural heritage.